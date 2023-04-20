Chinese Culture Days to return to Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis tradition returns this weekend to the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Chinese Culture Days have been taking place there since 1996. This year’s events run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

There will be Chinese art, music, dancing, and authentic Chinese food. Staff at the Missouri Botanical Garden say it’s a great way to immerse yourself in the culture.

Tickets can be found here.

