Applications open for STL Youth Jobs summer program as they connect hundreds of young people with local businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There are “now hiring” signs all over town, but STL Youth Jobs is a different way to get a job for young people in the St. Louis area.

Applications are now open for both job seekers and businesses. Last summer, they placed nearly 500 young people in the summer program.

“There’s so much demand for talent at all levels of industry, but there’s also a lack of access for early work opportunities that are meaningful for young people,” said Hillary Frey, the executive director of STL Youth Jobs.

There are many job opportunities from health care, childcare, animal rescue, retail and hospitality.

“I know the benefit that program had for me both academically and professionally,” said Marnee Morgan, one of the employers working with STL Youth Jobs.

Her company, Morgan Graves Consultants, has worked with the program for several years, and she says she participated in a similar work study when she was in high school, which set her up for success as a small business owner.

Applications are open now for summer:

Job Seekers https://www.stlyouthjobs.org/apply

Employers https://www.stlyouthjobs.org/hire

