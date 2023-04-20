Applications open for STL Youth Jobs summer program as they connect hundreds of young people with local businesses

There are “now hiring” signs all over town, but STL Youth Jobs is a different way to get a job for young people in the St. Louis area.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There are “now hiring” signs all over town, but STL Youth Jobs is a different way to get a job for young people in the St. Louis area.

Applications are now open for both job seekers and businesses. Last summer, they placed nearly 500 young people in the summer program.

“There’s so much demand for talent at all levels of industry, but there’s also a lack of access for early work opportunities that are meaningful for young people,” said Hillary Frey, the executive director of STL Youth Jobs.

There are many job opportunities from health care, childcare, animal rescue, retail and hospitality.

“I know the benefit that program had for me both academically and professionally,” said Marnee Morgan, one of the employers working with STL Youth Jobs.

Her company, Morgan Graves Consultants, has worked with the program for several years, and she says she participated in a similar work study when she was in high school, which set her up for success as a small business owner.

Applications are open now for summer:

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Severe Storms Possible
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own...
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own home
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines cancels ground stop, resumes service

Latest News

‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite...
‘A slap in our face’ Dardenne Prairie Board of Aldermen pass controversial development despite residents’ concerns
Lawmakers target Wentzville I-70 corridor for expansion
Lawmakers target Wentzville I-70 corridor for expansion
A fire broke out at the Jamestown Mall Wednesday.
Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple agencies respond
Chinese Culture Days to return to Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend
Chinese Culture Days to return to Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend