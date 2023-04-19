Wentzville home destroyed in overnight fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County family has to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Cottage Grove Court around 2:30 a.m. in Wentzville, not far from I-70 & Hepperman Road.

Firefighters said two parents and a baby made it out of the home safely.

Crews are still working to find a couple of pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

