Wentzville home destroyed in overnight fire
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County family has to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out on Cottage Grove Court around 2:30 a.m. in Wentzville, not far from I-70 & Hepperman Road.
Firefighters said two parents and a baby made it out of the home safely.
Crews are still working to find a couple of pets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.