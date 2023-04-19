‘Very confident it’ll flood’ Opponents voice concern of expansive apartment project next to Creve Coeur Lake

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A controversial and expansive mixed-use development project next to Creve Coeur Lake is currently being considered by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The project includes nearly 800 apartment units near the northwest corner of the lake that is partially within a floodplain, which means a 1% annual chance of flooding.

“There could be a real human danger,” said Scott George, a geologist with wetland and ecological experience.

“Very confident it’ll flood in the next couple of years,” George said.

George said the planned apartments are going in one of the lowest wetland areas of the Creve Coeur Creek drainage.

“The reason it has not been developed currently to this date is it has been too wet,” said George.

The exact plan is for 775 apartment units to be scattered along 80 acres of the northwest corner of Creve Coeur Lake. It would eventually include retail business as well.

The project passed out of the Maryland Heights City Council last year, and now developers are awaiting approval from the Army Corps of Engineers.

In the conceptual plan, the city of Maryland Heights states if the development was fully integrated, it would “enhance the identity and image of the City, and establish a sense of place.”

It would also give Maryland Heights a windfall of tax dollars.

But there is plenty of concern. Mike Checkett, executive director of the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance, said that same spot flooded in 2019 and last summer. He’s certain it’ll flood again.

“Even if they don’t flood, they’re going to flood somebody else,” said Mike Checkett, executive director of the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance.

Checkett said while the developer will have pump stations to move the water into the river, other communities could be affected.

“They’re talking about pumping it back into the river or moving it in some manner so if I was in Earth City, or Jefferson County or St. Louis CIty I’d be concerned because that water is going to go down stream,” said Checkett.

At the park, some walking around said it would be an eyesore and had traffic concerns, and others said the area needs more apartments. Roberto Reid, who comes to the park six times a week, is certain it’ll make the park busier.

“You’re going to have more people coming over here, any given day this place is packed. I think it might need more parking,” said Reid.

Another concern is wildlife; over 250 bird species have been spotted in the Creve Coeur Park, and there is concern some would be displaced.

As for George, he’s not against any development in that spot. He just wants it to be a much smaller project that is closer to the highway.

"There are areas out there that I feel like they could develop that could be better than this one," said George.

News 4 reached out to the developer via email and phone and have not received a response.

