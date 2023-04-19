Suspect fatally shot by police in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a suspect was fatally shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the KCPD, it happened after 4:35 p.m. in the 4900 block of E. 27th St.
Missouri State Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation. It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.
According to MSHP, two officers went to the area after someone called police and said there was an erratic person with a handgun who was pointing it indiscriminately.
Officers tried to deescalate the situation but the suspect did not drop the gun. He was then shot by one of the officers.
The suspect died from his injuries. MSHP, upon being asked, said he was a Black man in his 30s.
MSHP also said they will check for bodycam video of the shooting.
