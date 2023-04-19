Summer road construction season is underway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road and bridge projects are shifting into full gear as consistent warm weather settles into the St. Louis region. Both MODOT AND IDOT are reminding drivers to be patient and slow down in work zones.

“Avoiding distractions can significantly make our roadways and our work zones safer,” said Tom Blair, district engineer for MODOT’s St. Louis region.

Blair said the major improvement project on I-270 in north St. Louis County will be completed later this year, the 4th year of the project.

IDOT has its own big project in the metro area. Joel Cumby is with IDOT’s District 8.

“The replacement of the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge that started in January and will be ongoing for the next few years,” he said.

St. Louis County has $42.7 million in road and bridge projects already underway or about to start. One of them is the badly needed resurfacing of a section of Bayless Road near I-55.

Kayla Bratton lives nearby and drives on Bayless Road often.

“It was absolutely horrible. It was extremely bumpy, and I thought my tires were going to blow,” Bratton said.

But Bratton said she enjoys driving on the road now that it’s been redone.

St. Louis County also has a $3.9 million resurfacing project underway on Midland Boulevard, between Page Avenue and Canton Avenue. And a $4.7 million resurfacing project on Westport Plaza Drive and Amarine Avenue, from Glenmeade Drive to Lackland Drive.

County executive Sam Page held a press conference to talk about the projects. But he said the dollars for road projects won’t go as far this summer.

“Inflation has elevated the costs of our road and bridge projects by 70% over the assumptions our Department of Transportation made at the beginning of the year,” said Page.

Last month, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed the Safer Streets bill. The measure dedicates $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to improve road and pedestrian safety.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.