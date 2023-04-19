St. Louis County teen pleads guilty to aiding in robbery that led to taxi driver’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County teen pleaded guilty to being a part of a robbery that resulted in taxi driver Dewight Price being shot and killed on April 24, 2022.

Coron Dees, 19, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge. He reportedly admitted to helping in the events that led to Price’s death.

According to court documents, Dees and three others were at a party in downtown St. Louis before calling a cab from the Shell gas station at 721 North Tucker Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. The group reportedly used a fake name and address and planned on running away without paying when they were dropped off in St. Louis County.

According to Dees’ plea, when the group learned they would have to pre-pay for the taxi, they began planning how to pay and then rob the driver. Price was a driver for St. Louis County Cab and was the driver for Dees and the three others.

According to Dees’ plea, during the ride, Price was redirected to Hazelwood Central High School, as others in the group claimed there would be no witnesses at the school as it was an early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Dees and another teen pulled out a firearm and demanded Price’s money. Price handed over the money, grabbed a gun he kept in his door and proceeded to get out of the cab, authorities said. One teen in the backseat opened his door and knocked over Price, before another shot Price in the torso.

Price died before paramedics could arrive.

Dees is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

The three other teenagers that were involved face charges of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder, with one also facing a charge of being an accessory after the fact. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI.

