St. Louis hopeful for better days with new Board of Aldermen class

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Fourteen new alderpersons were sworn into office Tuesday in the City of St. Louis.

Residents voted years ago to shrink the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 28 to 14 wards.

Elected officials touted how this class is one of the most progressive in the city’s history.

The new board includes a re-elected Asian person, a newly-elected Latina person, a newly-elected and returning alderman of the LGBTQ+ community and eight alderwomen total.

This progressive class has drawn criticism from more conservative and moderate politicians in the city and state. Opponents believe the progressive attitude on defunding the police will result in crime remaining the same or getting worse in St. Louis.

“So, we have to be smart about crime rather than just tough on crime,” Board of Aldermen President Megan Green said. “We have had failed public policy strategies for the last 40 years that have failed to create safe communities. It’s time for a different approach where we’re actually investing in crime prevention rather than just reacting to crime and that is what progressives are focused on.”

“The part I don’t agree with them is that we don’t have enough police. We need police,” said Ward 12 alderwoman Sharon Tyus. “The people in my community want to see them. My ward doesn’t believe in defunding the police, and they don’t believe in closing the Workhouse, but I’ve been with the progressives on some things, because I understand what they’re saying. I think they don’t say their message correct.”

The city is also sitting on millions of dollars in federal funding and Rams settlement money. Alderwoman Tyus told News 4 she would like Mayor Tishaura Jones to be more aggressive with dispersing the money.

“Right now, the ball is in her court,” Tyus added. “She’s holding up a lot of money, and she should have spent it a long time ago.”

“We don’t know where our money going to,” North City resident MaryAnne Jackson told News 4. “Southside look a whole lot better than the Northside because they put their money where their mouth is.”

Residents like Olivia Cunningham in South City are hopeful the city is done with corrupt politicians after several aldermen in the last board class were convicted in bribery schemes.

“Some of them are okay when they first get in, but then they stay in there a while and they do all kinds of stupid stuff,” Cunningham said.

“Anyone who remembers when I first became mayor, my relationship with the previous board leadership was tense to put it politely,” Mayor Jones said, referring to former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, who was convicted in federal court.

