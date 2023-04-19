St. Charles County Executive appoints Lohmar’s replacement

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Executive has selected a new prosecutor.

Steve Ehlmann has tapped private attorney Joe McCulloch to fill the vacancy created after elected prosecutor Tim Lohmar resigned last month.

“McCulloch’s conservative, law and order background make him the ideal candidate for prosecuting attorney,” Ehlmann said.

Per County Charter, Lohmar’s predecessor must be Republican, as he is, and have been a registered voter in the county for more than two years, and an attorney for more than five.

McCulloch previously served on the St. Charles County Council as a Democrat but has since switched parties. He was a St. Louis City police officer for 20 years before becoming an assistant prosecuting attorney in St. Charles County in 2000. In 2002, he went into private practice. McCulloch has also served as a municipal judge and judicial instructor.

The St. Charles County Council will have to vote on McCulloch’s confirmation. Their next meeting is on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. If confirmed by the council, McCulloch will assume the position of prosecuting attorney on May 1, with the term ending on December 31, 2024.

“I am excited to have been appointed to the position of St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney. I am humbled by the confidence shown in me by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and for giving me this opportunity. If I’m confirmed as Prosecuting Attorney, focusing on victims will be my top priority while a strong law and order sentiment will be the goal. However, until I am confirmed by the St. Charles County Council, it would be premature for me to comment any further.”

Joe McCulloch is the brother of long-term St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

