From shelter dog to therapy dog, one pup is making a difference inside a St. Francois County school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A four-legged friend is making a difference inside one St. Francois County school.

Yeti is a therapy dog at North County Intermediate, and he helps students cope with everyday stress and anxiety. Yeti is deaf, which the counselor said makes him a perfect therapy dog.

Our Steve Harris traveled 60 miles south of St. Louis to Desloge to show us this pup’s journey from shelter dog to therapy dog.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.