From shelter dog to therapy dog, one pup is making a difference inside a St. Francois County school

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A four-legged friend is making a difference inside one St. Francois County school.

Yeti is a therapy dog at North County Intermediate, and he helps students cope with everyday stress and anxiety. Yeti is deaf, which the counselor said makes him a perfect therapy dog.

Our Steve Harris traveled 60 miles south of St. Louis to Desloge to show us this pup’s journey from shelter dog to therapy dog.

