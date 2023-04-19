Search on for missing Ferguson teen

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who they say threatened to harm herself.

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Zoey Phillips. She is described as 5′6″, weighing 130 pounds, with pink hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She has scars on her forearms and legs, and was last wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Phillis was last seen leaving the 6100 block of Behle Avenue in Ferguson early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

