Search on for missing Ferguson teen

Zoey Phillips
Zoey Phillips(Ferguson PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who they say threatened to harm herself.

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Zoey Phillips. She is described as 5′6″, weighing 130 pounds, with pink hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She has scars on her forearms and legs, and was last wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Phillis was last seen leaving the 6100 block of Behle Avenue in Ferguson early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
First Alert Weather Day April 20, 2023
Windy & warm Today, First Alert Thursday
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines cancels ground stop, resumes service
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own...
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own home

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: April 19, 2023
Chad Jones, 19, is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after a woman was...
Suspect arrested after woman thrown from hood of car in South County robbery
Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind is underway now through this weekend.
Piedmont, Mo. celebrates 50 years since reported UFO event
Ralph Yarl
Civil rights leaders, elected officials demand FBI and DOJ investigate shooting of Ralph Yarl