Rosati-Kain Academy names Maggie Sullivan president

By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The newly formed Rosati-Kain Academy has named Maggie Sullivan the first president of the successor school to Rosati-Kain High School.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead Rosati-Kain Academy,” Sullivan said in a press release. “I am eager to get to know the exceptional faculty and staff, the dedicated students and families, and the loyal alumnae who have created this special community that is focused on academic excellence, impactful community service and strength in its diversity. I am proud to join a school that fulfills such a significant and unique purpose in our community for growing extraordinary women leaders from all walks of life, dedicated to making our world a better place.”

Rosati-Kain Academy is the successor school to the 112-year-old Archdiocesan-sponsored Rosati-Kain High School. The school is the only all-girls Catholic high school in the limits of St. Louis City. In September 2022, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced plans to close the school. Alumnae and parents formed a nonprofit, a juridic sponsorship with St. Joseph Educational Ministries, negotiated a renewable lease with the Archdiocese and raised funds to keep the school open.

