Piedmont, Mo. celebrates 50 years since reported UFO event

Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind is underway now through this weekend.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Close Encounters of the Piedmont Kind is underway.

The Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Mutual UFO Network partnered to host the event April 21-22, although events were scheduled all week along.

The UFO Fest commemorates the 50-year anniversary of a 1973 incident. Events include a parade, historical memorabilia, drive-in movie, guest speakers, sky watch and more. Click here for a list of events by day.

It will be held at the Clearwater Family Youth Center on MO 34 in Piedmont.

According to the chamber of commerce website, guest speakers will include Debbie Ziegelmeyer, state director for Missouri MUFON; Margie Kay, assistant state director for Missouri MUFON;l Mel Van Vickle, chief investigator for Missouri MUFON and Forest Crawford, researcher, podcaster and hypnotherapist.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
First Alert Weather Day April 20, 2023
Windy & warm Today, First Alert Thursday
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines cancels ground stop, resumes service
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
Court hearing in effort to remove Gardner was held on Tuesday

Latest News

Chad Jones, 19, is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after a woman was...
Suspect arrested after woman thrown from hood of car in South County robbery
Ralph Yarl
Civil rights leaders, elected officials demand FBI and DOJ investigate shooting of Ralph Yarl
Lake Saint Louis officer returns home three weeks after injured in line of duty
Lake Saint Louis officer returns home three weeks after injured in line of duty
As nation faces shortage of first responders, St. Charles County Ambulance District gets...
As nation faces shortage of first responders, St. Charles County Ambulance District gets creative to attract young talent