As nation faces shortage of first responders, St. Charles County Ambulance District gets creative to attract young talent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The U.S. population is aging, with more than one in six Americans now 65 or older. While every industry has dealt with staffing shortages since the beginning of the pandemic, few are as vital in life-and-death situations as paramedics.

“I was what they say is clinically dead for four and a half minutes,” said Mary Smith, 45, who suffered a cardiac arrest when she was 32.

After walking into a restaurant as a healthy 32-year-old, Smith suddenly collapsed, and her heart stopped. St. Charles County Ambulance District paramedics arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, regaining a pulse and shocking her heart back into rhythm.

“We all know that paramedics, first responders, firefighters…they’re there for emergencies and they do a great job,” Smith said. “But until it happens to you, you don’t really understand that impact.”

Smith made a full recovery, going on to have two more children. Her oldest, Kylie, was three when her mother’s heart stopped. While she doesn’t remember it happening, the relationships she’s formed with the first responder community have inspired her to pursue a career in paramedicine.

“If it wasn’t for paramedics, my mom wouldn’t be here today,” said Kylie Smith.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to more than 50,000 calls in 2022, a six percent increase over the previous year. Over the last ten years, call volume has risen nearly 59 percent.

“So we’ve seen this trending, and we wanted to get in front of it the best we could,” said SCCAD Chief Kelly Cope.

Cope is talking about the shortage of licensed paramedics, a number that’s been on the decline recently. He attributes the shortage to two primary factors; an aging population and more than 30 percent of the healthcare industry quitting as a result of the pandemic.

Cope anticipates needing to hire more than 100 paramedics over the next ten years to keep pace with the population and call volume. So, last year he created the ambulance district’s exploration academy, a five-week introductory course for high school students.

“The idea being if we could get a hold of sophomores, juniors and allow them to come into the program and offer them something to understand better how our profession works, they may have a better interest in trying to move forward in that way.”

Kylie Smith took part in last year’s inaugural class.

“When I got the chance to do the program is when I was really introduced to what paramedics can do,” she said. “In my mind, you get on a truck and go save somebody. There’s search and rescue, there’s high altitude saving…all this different stuff that I didn’t even know about.”

This spring, the class has more interest than spots and is held once a week at the district’s headquarters in St. Peters. Students learn everything from how to do CPR, intubate a patient and even administer an IV.

SCCAD also offers paramedic licensure classes. Between the two current classes, 48 students are set to graduate by the end of the year and will become highly sought after. As the candidate pool shrinks, many fire departments and fire districts are requiring firefighters to also be licensed paramedics.

“It absolutely is a draw on the system,” said Cope. “We have some people come through who are dead set on becoming firefighters, and that’s what they leave to do. But we also have some people who come in thinking that and then fall in love with the medicine side of things and decide this side of things is what they want to do.”

For Smith, the shortage hits home.

“It makes me sad because there’s always going to be a need, and paramedics, all first responders, they’re the first ones on the scene,” she said. “It’s paramount. It’s lifesaving. It was life-saving for me.”

Smith’s daughter hopes to make a similar difference in the life of someone else.

“It’s played a huge role in my life, obviously,” he said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have a mom, so that really drew me into… I want to go save people. I want to go help people like that, I want to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Last fall, voters approved a 7-cent tax levy increase for the St. Charles County Ambulance District. The measure largely centers around the recruitment and retention of employees after it fell behind many fire departments and EMS agencies looking to fill open positions.

Those higher salaries are expected to take effect next year.

