Miriam High School hosts “Next Steps” fair exploring options for students, parents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The transition from high school into the “real world” is being made easier for students at Miriam High School.

The independent special education high school in St. Louis is home to 58 students in grades 9 to 12. It hopes to expand to 85 students in the next few years.

“Some of our parents’ greatest fears is the thought that their kids may graduate to the couch,” said Meg Bamford, Head of Miriam School and Learning Center. “So our job at Miriam is to make sure the kids have a really good transition plan when they graduate.”

Bamford said that includes identifying particular skills that need improvement as students enter the high school, working with them on an individualized basis to ensure they reach their potential by the time they are seniors.

“Hosting events like this allow us to do that,” she said. “While many of our kids will go off to college, there are other transitional programs and resources that really help parents figure out what is best for their student.”

The school will graduate 14 seniors this May, at least half of which will attend college, she said. Others will explore transitional programming, vocational programs and other workforce opportunities.

“The data on students who graduate high school with unique learning challenges is not good,” she said. “They have a higher likelihood of dropping out of college that first year and then they kind of get stuck. Our goal is to get in front of that and make sure the opportunities are known to them.”

Sophomore Demetrius Grooms spent time exploring the fair, unsure of what he’d like to major in during college.

“The transition fair just seemed very interesting because I’m having trouble about what I want to do after school or during the summer,” he said. “I’m planning to get a job this summer, so these programs can give me a clear idea on what I can consider or do in the future.”

Grooms’ mother said his time at Miriam has already helped his social skills, in addition to time in the classroom.

“Our goal is for him to attend college and I know he wants to attend college after high school, so it’s been very enlightening to visit some of the universities and see that they do offer services or assistance for when he attends, so we’re excited about that.”

