Man gets 20-year plea deal sentence for 2019 homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to a 2019 homicide on the third day of his jury trial.

Earl Payne, 24, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including a reduced count of second-degree murder, in the August 2019 killing of Charles Lagrone III, 22, of Hazelwood.

Police said that Lagrone was killed in a failed drug deal on Goodfellow Boulevard. Payne, along with another man and a juvenile, set up a fake marijuana deal so they could rob Lagrone.

Teraz L. Bateman, 25, received a life sentence in prison in October when a jury found him guilty of the murder and other charges.

Charges against the third suspect, Cortez McCullough, 18, are still pending.

