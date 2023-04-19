Lake Saint Louis officer returns home three weeks after injured in line of duty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was an emotional day as Lake Saint Louis officer Kyle Case walked out of a rehabilitation center three weeks after he and four other officers were injured in the line of duty.

“A great day. We’re slowly on the mend and slowly getting our officers home and hopefully to full recovery,” said Chief Chris Digiuseppi.

In the early morning hours of March 29, officers with the St. Charles County Auto Theft Taskforce were at the end of a pursuit on Interstate 70 in Maryland Heights when a driver crashed into them.

The driver, Matthew Jones, is charged with five DWIs, among other charges, for injuring five officers.

Three of the officers were from Lake Saint Louis. Officer Ben Fisher and his K9 Bach were both released earlier this month. Officer Nathan Livingston continues his recovery process at a facility in Chicago, and Officer Case is heading home, his leg in a brace and on crutches.

The police chief said there’s a long road to recovery, and they don’t want their officers to rush it.

“They’re all eager to get back to what they do, and we’re just trying to get them to pace themselves, we want a full recovery,” said Diguiseppi.

On May 2, local restaurant Donatellis Bistro will host a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the injured officers.

