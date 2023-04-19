Investigators looking in to what caused a fire at a South City fabrication shop

Fire investigators are asking St. Louis City Police for help investigating a fire that may have been intentionally set at a South City custom fabrication shop.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire investigators are asking St. Louis City Police for help investigating a fire that may have been intentionally set at a South City custom fabrication shop.

The second alarm fire was on Ridgewood Avenue, just off of South Kingshighway, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second alarm was called in because of gas tanks and other chemicals inside that could have potentially been dangerous. No injuries were reported.

The St. Louis Fire Department said they had requested the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after finding several unconnected points of origin for the fire, suggesting it may have been set intentionally.

