Investigators looking in to what caused a fire at a South City fabrication shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire investigators are asking St. Louis City Police for help investigating a fire that may have been intentionally set at a South City custom fabrication shop.

The second alarm fire was on Ridgewood Avenue, just off of South Kingshighway, just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second alarm was called in because of gas tanks and other chemicals inside that could have potentially been dangerous. No injuries were reported.

The St. Louis Fire Department said they had requested the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after finding several unconnected points of origin for the fire, suggesting it may have been set intentionally.

Battalion 3 reports: Fire extinguished. Fire investigators requesting @SLMPD for an intentionally set #fire. Investigators located several unconnected points of origin. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/yEQSpX160o — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.