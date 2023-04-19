First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Severe Storms Possible

Thursday Storms Will Be Afternoon-Evening

Looking Ahead, Cold 30s By Sunday Morning with possible frost/freeze

Tonight: Winds remain breezy, but the gusts come down a bit. However, we have more wind Thursday along with some storms. Thee is a slight chance a couple storms develop early Thursday in our area, though it’s more likely storms Thursday morning remain in Northern Missouri and north. If storms develop, that is not the main show as the severe threat is for the afternoon-evening. It will be mild with lows in the 60s Thursday morning.

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day in the afternoon to evening. In the St. Louis metro 4pm to 7pm will be the prime time to be alert. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. The tornado threat is very low, but not out of the question for a brief and isolated tornado. Some rain and storms may continue after the severe threat for Thursday evening and night.

What’s next: After the front, we’ll be in a cooler trend through the weekend. Watch also for areas of a frost or freeze Sunday morning.

