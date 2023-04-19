Faith leaders raise nearly $2M to invest in local affordable housing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly $2 million is going to address the need for affordable housing in St. Louis.

The money is being given to a group of six area nonprofits working to help disenfranchised families in the region. Nine local faith leaders from across the region, called the Oikos Group, helped raise the money.

The check presentation Wednesday was held at a church in North City’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, which had just 19 new mortgages from 2010 to 2020.

The Oikos Group estimates that more than 35,000 affordable rental units are needed in the St. Louis region to meet the need. Over the next two years, the group has a goal to serve more than 800 families, provide 130 affordable homes and assist 100 new homeowners.

They are also encouraging other groups and people to be a part of their mission.

