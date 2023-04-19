Contreras hits mammoth blast for first homer with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have a number of problems right now—but Willson Contreras is not one of them.

Although the new St. Louis catcher got off to a slow start offensively with his new team, Contreras has picked it up at the plate in recent days. In the seventh inning of a stinker of a game at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, he capped his recent run of success at the bat with a long home run to give the fans who remained at Busch Stadium something to cheer about.

Contreras began enjoying his majestic blast the moment it left his bat as he knew he had gotten every stitch of the Joe Mantiply pitch, sending it beyond the visiting bullpen an estimated 441 feet out to left field.

The home run for Contreras was his fourth extra-base hit over the past three days as his offensive numbers creep back up closer to the norms that baseball fans have come to expect of the slugging catcher throughout his career.

Paul Goldschmidt also homered in the game for the Cardinals, but the dingers represented rare bright spots on the night for St. Louis. Starter Jordan Montgomery allowed seven runs in a rocky four-inning start that has the Cardinals facing an 8-4 deficit in the eighth inning.

