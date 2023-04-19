Suspect arrested after woman thrown from hood of car in South County robbery

Chad Jones, 19, is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after a woman was...
Chad Jones, 19, is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after a woman was injured on April 12, 2023 at a South County gas station.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect was arrested after a woman was seriously injured after being robbed at a South County gas station Wednesday, April 12.

Chad Jones, 19, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault and is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

St. Louis County Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Union Road for a report of a robbery just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found a woman injured after being hit by a car.

The victim was at the gas pump when a Dodge Charger pulled up next to her. Police said Jones stepped out and took items from the woman’s car and put them in his own.

The woman reportedly confronted Jones and laid on the hood of his car. Jones reversed the car and then drove forward, throwing the woman from the car and causing her life-threatening injuries, according to police.

When the surveillance video was reviewed, police said the victim identified Jones as the suspect. Detectives said they found Jones wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated as News 4 learns more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

