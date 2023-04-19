APA of Missouri’s Olivette location will be closed on Wednesday following security incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association of Missouri said their Olivette location will be closed on Wednesday following an incident on Tuesday.

The APA said they had to activate their Dangerous Person Protocol following a security incident at the Olivette location on Tuesday. They will be closed Wednesday to give staff time to recover and to evaluate security needs. Nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s incident.

They said they plan on reopening for adoptions again on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.