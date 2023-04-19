APA of Missouri’s Olivette location will be closed on Wednesday following security incident

Dog and cat generic
Dog and cat generic(Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association of Missouri said their Olivette location will be closed on Wednesday following an incident on Tuesday.

The APA said they had to activate their Dangerous Person Protocol following a security incident at the Olivette location on Tuesday. They will be closed Wednesday to give staff time to recover and to evaluate security needs. Nobody was hurt in Tuesday’s incident.

They said they plan on reopening for adoptions again on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Graphic
Police: Carjackers threw woman’s dog out car window in downtown St. Louis
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 12 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Latest News

‘Very confident it’ll flood’ Opponents voice concern of expansive apartment project next to...
‘Very confident it’ll flood’ Opponents voice concern of expansive apartment project next to Creve Coeur Lake
Investigators looking in to what caused a fire at a South City fabrication shop
Investigators looking in to what caused a fire at a South City fabrication shop
STL County mayors pitch combination of city, county prosecutor’s offices
STL County mayors pitch combination of city, county prosecutor offices
St. Louis hopeful for better days with new Board of Aldermen class
St. Louis hopeful for better days with new Board of Aldermen class