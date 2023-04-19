$45 million project to rehab Wellston public housing to drive economic rebirth

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The municipality of Wellston in north St. Louis County was a thriving community back in the 1960s but has crumbled in the decades since. There is a new push to rehab hundreds of homes, backed by tens of millions of dollars, to be the cornerstone to return the area to its former glory.

“I would have never guessed five years ago when we started this struggle it would have ended up like this,” Flora Mix shared. “This is awesome.”

Mix, a longtime Wellston resident, has fought the good fight for the last five years.

“Yeah man, it was a hard struggle, I tell you. But we did it, we did it and I am so proud,” Mix said.

Mix is also the President of the Wellston Coalition and led the effort over the last several years to find a way to transform crumbling public housing into respectable homes.

Wellston was a popular retail hub in the region 60 years ago. Today, you can look around and find roofs falling apart on buildings that are boarded up. The hope is a new $45 million development brings new life to this once popular place.

Wellston Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said his residents deserve Tuesday’s news.

“We want to make sure we’re building a community for people who look like us,” Griffin explained. “People who need an opportunity and a start in public housing to grow into an affordable homeowner.”

The Wellington Family Homes Community will consist of 186 rehabbed units serving low-to-moderate-income families and seniors in Wellston.

“We are always talking about diversity, inclusion, and equality and what it looks like,” Griffin shared. “When you have Democrats, Republicans, whites, blacks, men and women, this is what our country needs. This is what change looks like.”

Former Wellston City Attorney and current St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell agreed. He was the one hired to dig Wellston out when the city was in receivership in 2015.

“I’m really proud of where this place has come from,” Bell said.

For longtime resident Mix, she hopes to live long enough to see every house complete.

“I’m just so happy,” she said. “I’m elated. I’m kind of lost for words.”

Mayor Griffin told News 4 this project is paid for by bonds and vouchers.

Construction won’t start for another two months. The city’s goal is to complete this project by the end of 2026.

