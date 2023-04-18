Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes

Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy male kits.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The Cincinnati Zoo introduced two of its newest members to the community on Monday.

Officials at the zoo shared photos of two healthy male bat-eared fox kits which were born on April 6.

Both kits currently weigh over 240 grams and already have their eyes open, according to the zoo’s animal ambassador team. In less than a week, the pair is expected to start eating solid food.

The parents of the new babies, Frankie and Otis, have been mates for years. They have attempted to breed before but were not successful until now.

The team said they made all the necessary preparations once they found out the two were going to be parents for the first time.

The kits are already growing fast and zookeepers said they are trying to soak up every moment they can.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Graphic
Police: Carjackers threw woman’s dog out car window in downtown St. Louis
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 12 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Latest News

Oklahoma authorities say they have shut down a black-market marijuana warehouse distribution...
State agents seize more than 7,000 pounds of marijuana in black-market pot bust
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
St. Louis hopeful for better days with new Board of Aldermen class
St. Louis hopeful for better days with new Board of Aldermen class
Wellston
$45 million project to rehab Wellston public housing to drive economic rebirth
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured