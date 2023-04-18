USMNT to compete at CITYPARK for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The U.S. Men’s National Team will compete at CITYPARK for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

St. Louis’ newest stadium will host the Gold Cup’s Group A on Wednesday, June 28. The group consists of the United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua and the winner of the Preliminary 9.

The first match will take place at 6:30 p.m. between Jamaica and Nicaragua. Then the United States will take on the winner of the preliminary at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 25. Tickets include attendance to both matches.

