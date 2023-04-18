Spire reminding customers to ‘Call Before You Dig’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spire is joining utilities across the country to remind residents to “Call Before You Dig” during April, which is also considered safe digging month.

“If you’re putting a shovel in the ground at any depth, you need to call 811,” said Alan Meyer, Spire manager of damage prevention. “When you place the free call to 811 a locator will mark the utilities within the requested area saving you time, money, and even lives. It is also important to remember to wait the appropriate time for utilities to respond before beginning your excavation.”

Spire has five steps for safe digging:

Dial 811 to request a site be marked. The call and the locating services are free. Call at least three days before digging. A locator will mark lines that could be impacted by your project. Spire lines will be marked with yellow flags and/or spray paint. Be careful when digging around the markers to avoid accidentally damaging buried natural gas or other utility lines. If the markings have been placed and you cannot confirm the location by hand digging, call 811 to notify them of a possible incorrect marking. The utility company responsible for the line will come back free of charge and correctly identify the markings for you.

For more information about safe digging and excavation from Spire, click here.

