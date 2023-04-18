Southwest Airlines implements ground stop due to ‘intermittent issues’
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Southwest Airlines implemented a ground stop Tuesday morning.
At 9:36 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the airline asked them to pause their departures.
“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’ll be here for you if you need any assistance. -Katy,” read a tweet from the airline.
