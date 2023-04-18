Southwest Airlines implements ground stop due to ‘intermittent issues’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Southwest Airlines implemented a ground stop Tuesday morning.

At 9:36 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the airline asked them to pause their departures.

Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures.



Please contact Southwest Airlines for more. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’ll be here for you if you need any assistance. -Katy,” read a tweet from the airline.

Click here to check your flight status at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.