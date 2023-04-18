Southwest Airlines implements ground stop due to ‘intermittent issues’

Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines.(CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Southwest Airlines implemented a ground stop Tuesday morning.

At 9:36 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the airline asked them to pause their departures.

“We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we’ll be here for you if you need any assistance. -Katy,” read a tweet from the airline.

Click here to check your flight status at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Graphic
Police: Carjackers threw woman’s dog out car window in downtown St. Louis
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 8 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Latest News

Bear in Santa Claus
Bear caught on camera at Holiday World
‘Right now it’s toxic’ Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with...
‘Right now it’s toxic’; Supporters fill Kirkwood School Board meeting in solidarity with transgender teachers
Family of murder victim claim prosecutors mishandled the case, sue Kim Gardner
Family of murder victim claim prosecutors mishandled the case, sue Kim Gardner
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own...
From homeless to homeowner, St. Louis woman who lived in car, tiny home village purchases own home