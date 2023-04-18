Single day tickets for Evolution Festival on sale after daily lineups released

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis is 129 days away from a brand-new music festival featuring well-known artists, barbeque and bourbon. Evolution Festival will happen in Forest Park in late August.

The festival dropped the daily lineup Tuesday. Saturday’s lineup will feature the Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Brittany Howard. Sunday’s will feature Brandi Carlile, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, and Ice Cube.

Single day tickets go on sale starting Wednesday. Weekend passes are already on sale.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.