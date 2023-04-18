Single day tickets for Evolution Festival on sale after daily lineups released

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis is 129 days away from a brand-new music festival featuring well-known artists, barbeque and bourbon. Evolution Festival will happen in Forest Park in late August.

The festival dropped the daily lineup Tuesday. Saturday’s lineup will feature the Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Brittany Howard. Sunday’s will feature Brandi Carlile, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, and Ice Cube.

Single day tickets go on sale starting Wednesday. Weekend passes are already on sale.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Judge threatens to put Gardner in contempt of court after prosecution fails to show for murder trial
Andrew Lester.
Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl
Graphic
Police: Carjackers threw woman’s dog out car window in downtown St. Louis
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
‘It’s a pain’ Fenton residents pick up after Saturday tornado
Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 12 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines

Latest News

The justice is being criticized over his dealings with a GOP megadonor.
Congresswoman Cori Bush calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached
Family of Lindenwood University athlete struck by car speak about son’s recovery, outpouring of...
Family of Lindenwood University athlete struck by car speak about son’s recovery, outpouring of support
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
WATCH: Court hearing in effort to remove Gardner
Hermann officer injured in shooting on the road to recovery
Hermann officer injured in shooting on the road to recovery