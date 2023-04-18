Ralph Yarl’s aunt speaks to CBS about the challenges ahead

Ralph Yarl's Aunt speaks to CBS News
By KCTV5 Staff and CBS News
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ralph Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonemore, spoke to CBS News Evening News on Monday about how her nephew is doing since the shooting.

Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings from a house Thursday evening in the 1100 block of NE 115th Terrace. Instead, he ended up at NE 115th St. After knocking at the door, he was shot. On Monday, the Clay County prosecutor filed criminal charges against Andrew Lester in connection with the shooting. Lester, 84, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

More information: Man charged with two felonies in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Spoonemore said in the interview with CBS that Yarl is working toward healing and taking the process a day at a time.

“Physically, well -- if you’re asking if he’s mobile -- yes, he is. He able to walk,” she said. “He is able to move his arms, so that’s good.”

“However, a lot of the struggles that we’re going to be facing is not so much with physical limitations,” she continued. “It’s going to be more with mental limitations, emotional limitations and everything else that comes with dealing with a TBI [traumatic brain injury].”

“Ralph is shy,” she said. “He’s quiet. He’s witty. He has a good sense of humor. He can be a little sarcastic sometimes when it comes down to me. But, he loves music. He loves to learn. He loves things that challenge his brain. He loves his brothers.”

“He’s a sweet kid,” she continued. “He’s a really sweet kid. And, he’s a harmless kid. That’s the part is that he would not harm a fly.”

The full, raw interview CBS shared with KCTV5 has been added to this article. Due to the way it was recorded, you sometimes may not be able to hear the questions being asked.

Yarl’s family has set up a GoFundMe. As of 8:35 p.m., it had reached $2,262,740.

