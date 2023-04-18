Man helping friend with Uber Eats delivery made to remove clothes during armed robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man helping his friend during an Uber Eats delivery was told to get naked and robbed at gunpoint in south St. Louis.

According to police, the Uber Eats employee received an order to be delivered to an address on Louisiana and three of his friends accompanied him to the address. When the foursome was heading back to their vehicle, a Champaign-colored Chevrolet Camaro with a black T-top roof pulled up beside them and two men got out armed with guns.

All four victims took off running, but the two suspects ran after them, firing gunshots as they ran. The suspects eventually caught up with two of the victims, a man and a woman. They forced the man to remove his clothes, then they stole his clothes and both of their phones. The suspects then warned the duo not to return to the area.

The foursome was able to reach their vehicle and drive off. Police said no one was injured. Shell casings were found at the scene.

