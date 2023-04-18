Hermann officer injured in shooting on the road to recovery

New video shows Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup’s road to recovery.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New video shows Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup’s road to recovery.

There were two new videos put out on social media on Tuesday from the Hermann Police Department.

In one video Officer Sullentrup is walking during his rehab work. In another video he is with his father. He’s getting treatment now at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Sullentrup was shot while trying to arrest an armed man at a gas station in March.

The department posted the videos with the family’s permission.

