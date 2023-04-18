First Alert Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Mild with light wind today

warming tend through Wednesday

First Alert severe threat Thursday

Today: The warm front will stall in Missouri and will cause our temperatures to vary in the afternoon. South of the warm front will see temperatures in the 70s, while north of the warm front temperatures will be in the 60s.

What’s Next: A warmer day Wednesday with very low rain chances. It’s a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday with a threat of severe storms along and ahead of a cold front. The focus for the threat is in the afternoon but a few clusters of storms are possible ahead of the front early in the day. The primary threat being large hail and damaging winds. As we learned last weekend, tornadoes are possible but do not appear likely at this point. Adjustments in the timing of these storms is likely between now and Thursday so stay tuned for updates. It’s a cooler trend after Thursday through the weekend. We need to watch for some freezing temperatures in spots on Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday, April 20 (KMOV News 4)

