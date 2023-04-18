Family unhurt when tornado strikes home near Festus

One of the 12 confirmed tornadoes from Saturday traveled from the Festus area to Herculaneum, and struck Bree Clemens’ house on Horine Road.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Weather Service determined 12 tornadoes touched down in the St. Louis area last weekend. One of them, which traveled from the Festus area to Herculaneum, struck Bree Clemens’ house on Horine Road.

“It was pure chaos, pure chaos. Honestly, I’ve never been more scared in my life,” she said.

Clemens had only moved into the house a month ago and lived there with her daughter, son-in-law and their toddler and 2-and-a-half-month-old children. After hearing the storm sirens go off, all five took shelter in a bathroom and put a mattress over themselves for protection.

Clemens said the tornado sounded like a loud roar, and she felt pressure in her ears as it struck the house and moved over them. She said she could feel the house swaying in the strong winds.

“And my son-in-law thought we were literally going to take off. Like, at that point, we literally thought the house was going to come apart,” said Clemens.

With rain, hail and debris falling on them, Clemens said they made the decision to drive to a nearby relative’s house, which has a basement. She said the vehicle they used had been damaged by a falling limb, and they had to drive over branches and downed wires to get to the relative’s house.

Clemens said recovering will be difficult because her homeowner’s insurance company put a cap on damages it would pay because the house is a modular home. She said the cap is below the home’s market value. So, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help.

Despite the extensive damage to the house and its contents, Clemens said she’s grateful no one was hurt.

“I know how lucky we are. I keep telling myself we did not have a scratch, a splinter, nothing,” she said.

