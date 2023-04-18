Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home

An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a home over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, an SUV crashed into a home on Sunday in Northern California near Colfax, about 45 miles outside of Sacramento.

Fire officials reported that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said rescue crews included firefighters, a technical rescue team, the California Highway Patrol and first responders from American Medical Response.

According to rescuers, they stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on by using a rope system for safety.

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to the area during the rescue.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the second story of the house but reported no injuries to those inside the home or any first responders.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

