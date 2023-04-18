Congresswoman Cori Bush calls for Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Congresswoman Cori Bush is calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

In a statement Tuesday, Bush called for impeachment proceedings to begin regarding “Justice Thomas’s apparent violations of federal law.”

Earlier this month, it was reported by ProPublica that Thomas had accepted luxury trips from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow almost yearly for two decades without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. The Washington Post later reported that Thomas had disclosed his family received rental income from a firm that had not existed since 2006.

Ahead of Bush’s statement, a source disclosed that Thomas planned to amend his 2014 financial disclosure forms to reflect a deal made with Crow. The source said Thomas did not believe he had to disclose a transaction because he lost money on the deal.

Read Bush’s full statement below:

“Justice Clarence Thomas has made a mockery of his ethical obligations and disgraced himself and the entire judiciary. Recent reports indicate that Justice Thomas may have violated federal law by willfully failing to disclose gifts, travel, and real estate transactions involving a wealthy benefactor, and by disclosing hundreds of thousands of dollars in income from a firm that has not existed since 2006. These revelations are just the latest in a pattern of lawless and shocking behavior that has characterized Justice Thomas’s career.

“It is clear that Justice Thomas holds a complete disregard for law and ethics that is incompatible with the trust and confidence placed in federal judges. For these reasons, and because the federal judiciary has failed to hold Justice Thomas accountable, I am calling for impeachment proceedings to begin regarding Justice Thomas’s apparent violations of federal law.

“Holding judges accountable for their behavior is a matter of life-or-death for our communities. They wield enormous power, and the current hands-off approach to the judiciary has only emboldened lawless, corrupt, far-right judges to strip away our rights and make our lives worse off. This is why, in addition to impeachment, Congress must pass Supreme Court ethics reform, expand the Court, institute term limits, and take other actions to rein in this unaccountable, anti-democratic, and dangerous institution. Whether for reproductive freedom, civil liberties, labor rights, voting rights, or something else, every person has a stake in holding the judiciary accountable.

“History will judge how Congress responded during this crisis in our federal judiciary. House Republicans must move forward with impeachment proceedings. But if they continue choosing not to act, the Judicial Conference of the United States must immediately exercise its authority and refer Justice Thomas to the Attorney General for further action.”

