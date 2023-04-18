CBS chief Washington correspondent to promote book on 2020 election at Center for Creative Arts Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett will be at the Center for Creative Arts Tuesday evening to promote his new book, “The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of the Big Lie.”

Garrett will have a conversation with KMOX’s Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors on his reporting around the 2020 presidential election and “the big lie” spearheaded by former president Donald Trump that the election was stolen from him.

Garrett, a 30-year journalism veteran and University of Missouri journalism school graduate, joined News 4 Tuesday to discuss the book and current national headlines.

The event at the Center for Creative Arts begins at 7 p.m. More information on the talk and book signing can be found here.

