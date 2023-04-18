Blueprint4 Partners with Local Camp Providers to Offer Expanded, Free Summer Camps North of Delmar in St. Louis

(April 17, 2023) St. Louis, Missouri - Blueprint4.com, created in 2015, is a free resource to help families find summer and after school programs for youth in St. Louis. This summer, they have partnered with local camp providers to offer free summer camps north of Delmar. These camps will provide children with a safe and engaging environment to learn, play, and grow over the summer months.

“We believe when partnerships are successful 1+1=100. While Blueprint4 is a platform for searching for summer camps, connecting and collaborating with high-quality providers has presented the opportunity to inspire summer camps at the Delmar DivINe in the West End and the Legacy Center in Normandy in 2023,” says Maxine Clark, CEO of the Clark-Fox Family Foundation. Unleashing Potential is serving as the primary camp operator and is collaborating with additional high-quality STEM providers to bring even more learning in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with local camp providers to offer these free summer camps to children in underserved communities in St. Louis,” said Gloria Hampton, Chief Programs Officer of Unleashing Potential. “Summer is a crucial time for children to continue learning and developing, and we believe that every child deserves access to high-quality summer programs regardless of their family’s financial situation. We are proud to offer programming from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM to serve the needs of working families.”

“Partnering with Blueprint4 to offer these summer camps is an amazing opportunity for us,” said Terry Harris, Executive Director of the Legacy Center. “We believe that every child should have access to summer programs, and we are excited to work with Blueprint4 to make that a reality for children in Normandy.”

The camps will be held at the following locations:

Summer Camp at the Delmar DivINe (June 20th- July 28th from 8:00 AM-6:00 PM)

Programming includes STEM enrichment, field trips, coding, literacy, and much more!

Campers from any zip code are welcome.

Summer Camp at the Legacy Center in Normandy (June 12th-July 28th from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Programming activities include STEM, Circus Harmony, Mad Science, and more! Programming available for middle school students on Saturdays.

Campers must be residents of the 24:1.

Families who are interested in enrolling their children in the summer camps can find the programs listed on Blueprint4 or register directly through Unleashing Potential here: https://upstl.org/enrichment-programs/ Spaces are limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Blueprint4:

The Blueprint4 platform allows families to access a comprehensive database of summer camp, after school, and college prep programs in a centralized location. Originally launched in 2015, Blueprint4 provides free and easy access to thousands of learning opportunities in the St. Louis Region for students ages 3-18, searchable by a variety of criteria including distance, cost, category of interest, before/after care, scholarships, and more. Start your search today at www.blueprint4.com

