Bear caught on camera at Holiday World

Bear in Santa Claus
Bear in Santa Claus(Santa Claus Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Santa Claus Police say they were contacted by Holiday Word Security about a bear caught on camera at the park.

They say it was seen on camera around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police warn people to be cautious and never approach wild animals.

If you see the bear, please contact local authorities.

Bears have been seen in our area over the last several years, including one that was spotted several times in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties in 2021.

