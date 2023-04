ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A person died in a crash on westbound I-70 at the Adelaide exit Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Both directions of I-70 were open after 1 p.m., but the exit ramp to Adelaide remained closed.

News 4 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.