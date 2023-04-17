Watch: Police release video of March police chase, shooting

St. Louis County Police are revealing just how cops responded during a police pursuit that started in the city and ended with a suspect in handcuffs.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are revealing just how cops responded during a police pursuit that started in the city and ended with a suspect in handcuffs in St. Louis County.

Some of the video may be difficult to watch.

On Friday, March 3, officers assigned to St. Louis City’s SWAT team were conducting a patrol on Riverview in the Baden neighborhood. Police said they observed a man driving erratically, so they tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped off.

After a second attempted traffic stop, the SWAT officers initiated a tactical pursuit, chasing the suspect into the county.

A Metro Air Support Unit Police Helicopter was overhead, helping cops on the ground follow the suspect.

The suspect’s car left the roadway at McLaran and Main Street in Jennings. Police said the suspect got out of his car and ran along railroad tracks, reportedly carrying a rifle.

After repeated verbal commands, officers shot the suspect, took him into custody, and then to the hospital.

Police have identified the man arrested as 19-year-old Sean Gathing.

He faces several charges, including assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

