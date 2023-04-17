Teen hit, killed by car while crossing street on way to school

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police say a Milwaukee man has been arrested, as a mother mourns the death of her 15-year-old son, who was hit by a car while crossing the street.

Mother Marquisha Green had what would be her last conversation with her 15-year-old son, Donkeise Caldwell, Friday morning before he left for Vincent High School, where he was a freshman.

“I believe I told him I loved him and have a good day and take advantage of the opportunities,” she said.

Donkeise Caldwell, 15, was hit and killed by a car on his way to school. He was a loving brother who was incredibly talented at basketball and playing the piano, his mother said. (Source: Green Family, WISN via CNN)

Green would get a call hours later from the school informing her that a car hit her son. He was crossing the street when the incident happened.

“When I found out what went on, of course, I began to question. Of course, I was crying. Of course, I was physically in a fetal position at the hospital. Of course, I was concerned,” she said.

The mother’s concern turned to heartbreak when Caldwell died at the hospital later that morning.

Green says her son was a loving brother who was incredibly talented. Even at 15, he had big dreams.

“My son, he had a great passion for basketball, but he also had a hidden talent many didn’t know about. He was basically gifted to play the piano,” Green said. “I knew that he wanted to go to the NBA. He wanted to be an entrepreneur. He wanted to buy the Bucks.”

Caldwell’s dreams were cut short, but his mom says he lives on in how he touched the lives around him.

“Everybody I talked to, he had a divine impact on them – whether it was him speaking to them, or whether it was his smile or whether it was him being comical,” Green said.

“He was like a brother. He was always in good spirits, smiling, being goofy,” said one of Caldwell’s friends, Omarionte McGate.

Through tragedy, Green says she’s finding peace in the faith she shared with her son.

“I know that my son, he’s not here, but I know that he went to heaven,” she said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was arrested. The 25-year-old man is accused of operating a vehicle with a revoked license, causing death.

Police said criminal charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

