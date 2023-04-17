St. Louis County Police investigate homes shot with pellet gun

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are trying to determine who’s responsible for firing a pellet gun at three homes multiple times. Two of the homes are in northern Wildwood, and the other is south of Ellisville.

Jim Burtelow is one of the victims. His house on Strecker Road was built in 1896.

“First window was a back truck window, and then we had five windows hit at different times in the evenings,” he said.

Burtelow estimates the cost to replace the damaged windows and repair damage to the siding of the home could run as high as $10,000. He’s offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help catch the criminals.

“We’d like it to stop,” said Burtelow.

A second historic home was also shot by a pellet gun and possibly a .22 caliber gun. The home is south of Ellisville and was built in the early 1800′s and is listed as one of the 100 historic buildings of St. Louis County.

Carol Cole’s father owns the home on St. Paul Road.

“Had a window that was broken and then there were several windows. So, we got a police report. Then we noticed there was more damage to the siding,” she said.

Cole estimates all the repair costs add up to around $10,000. She’s worried about her father’s safety. A sign in front of the house now warns anyone driving by that they are under video surveillance.

“Hopefully we’ll find who’s doing it and to get them to stop,” Cole said.

The window of another house in Wildwood was shattered by what was believed to be a pellet gun. The house is on Orrville Road. No one has been injured in any of the incidents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.