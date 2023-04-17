St. Louis Aquarium hosts sensory awareness day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station hosted a sensory awareness day Monday.

Families could enjoy the creatures of the aquarium in a quieter atmosphere. Visitors have access to the aquarium’s sensory-inclusive kit, which includes things like a pair of noise-canceling headphones and fidget spinners to help make the visit smoother.

The kits are available every day, but especially on sensory days like Monday. There are additional accommodations for young visitors.

There is more info about special needs offerings on the aquarium’s website.

