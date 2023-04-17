Springfield Cardinals announce Adam Wainwright start at Hammons Field

U.S. starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) aims a pitch during the first inning of a World...
U.S. starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) aims a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals announced Adam Wainwright will make a rehab start on Wednesday at Hammons Field.

The St. Louis Cardinals righthander will start against the Midland Rockhounds. The first pitch on Wednesday is at 12:05 p.m.Tickets will sell fast, so get yours now http://atmilb.com/3TLDwDg

Wainwright injured his groin before the start of the season. The 41-year-old pitcher has hinted this would be his final season with the Cardinals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather downs trees, powerlines
NWS confirms 8 tornados after severe weather downs trees, powerlines
(Source: MGN)
Power outages reported throughout St. Louis area
This Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, photo shows cans of Bud Light in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Anheuser-Busch CEO issues statement following campaign with transgender influencer
April 17 seven-day
Roller coaster temps and more rain chances
Eduard Löwen took home Man-of-the-Match with a goal and an assist.
CITY SC retakes top spot in Western Conference with massive victory despite weather delay

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras, center right, hugs Tommy Edman, center left, after...
Edman absolves Cardinals’ bases-loaded woes with walk-off hit Sunday
Eduard Löwen took home Man-of-the-Match with a goal and an assist.
CITY SC retakes top spot in Western Conference with massive victory despite weather delay
St. Louis CITY SC will face Austin FC at 7:30 p.m. at Q2 Stadium tonight.
CITY SC to play pending inclement weather
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar celebrates after hitting a walk-off single to score Nolan...
Activated from IL, Nootbaar starting in CF for Cardinals Saturday