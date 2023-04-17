Skeletal remains of Springfield, Mo. man found near Missouri River in Iowa

Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa. Courtesy: WOWT(WOWT)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Iowa say human remains found near the Missouri River in March have been identified as a Springfield man.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on March 20, 2023, an employee of a real estate company was scouting for deer on the property in rural Hamburg, Iowa, when he found human remains. Investigators found skeletal remains, car keys, and a gym membership pass.

On April 11, 2023, authorities identified the remains as 30-year-old Salvador Agustin Fonseca of Springfield.

According to a news release, on March 6, 2022, Fremont County investigators found a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Spark parked on an Iowa highway and learned the car belonged to Fonseca. But, at the time, deputies were unable to find Fonseca, they did not know the remains were nearby at the time. The car was found about seven miles north of the Iowa/Missouri border.

Authorities say the last known sighting of Fonseca was on February 28, 2022, in Springfield, and left without telling anyone where he had gone to.

“It is unknown why Fonseca had stopped at that section of interstate, but it appears that he walked west to the Missouri River,” the news release states.

Fremont County authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of Fonseca.

