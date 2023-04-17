Roller coaster temps and more rain chances

First Alert Weather:

Winds decrease after sunset

Tuesday & Wednesday see a spike in temperatures

Rain and storm chances at the end of the work-week

Tonight: Wind gusts will come down after the 7:40 pm sunset. Tonight’s temperatures will drop to the mid-40s but will quickly warm tomorrow due to high-pressure overhead and a northward-moving warm front.

Tomorrow: The warm front will stall in Missouri and will cause our temperatures to vary in the afternoon. South of the warm front will see temperatures in the 70s, while north of the warm front temperatures will be in the 60s.

What’s Next: A few spot showers are possible Wednesday as the warm front lifts north. We are watching Thursday into Friday for another chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side, especially in southern Missouri. However, changes in the speed of the front could bring stronger storms northward into the St. Louis area. Stay tuned as we keep you posted with more specifics later this week.

