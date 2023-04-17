Police: One shot, one stabbed outside Florissant bar

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Florissant police are investigating after two people were injured during an altercation at Al’s Lounge Monday morning. One person was shot, and another was stabbed.

According to police, the call came in around 12:30 a.m. for shots fired at Al’s Lounge, 2731 US 67. Officers found two adult male victims at the scene; one with a gunshot wound to the leg and another with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper body. Both victims are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police say the incident started in the parking lot, and the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

