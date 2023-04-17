Planned Parenthood expands gender-affirming care in Missouri, Metro East

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Planned Parenthood is opening trans-care pop-up clinics.

This is in response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s rule to ban gender-affirming care for people of all ages. The exceptions to the rule are very narrow. This is the latest of a back-and-forth between Planned Parenthood and AG Bailey.

Planned Parenthood is offering additional appointments and pop-up clinics to new gender-affirming care patients beginning today.

There are several locations, including one in the Central West End and another in the Metro East.

AG Bailey’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect on April 27.

Planned Parenthood cites more than 1,000 patients already using this care.

For more information on these clinics, visit the Planned Parenthood website.

