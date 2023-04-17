Mother gets hearing aids through Miracle Ear Foundation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Health experts say roughly 37 million American adults have some trouble hearing.

That’s the case for a local mom who couldn’t afford to do anything about it. A special foundation got involved to give her the gift of hearing.

Dina French decided to go to Miracle Ear to get a hearing test and found out 30 percent of her hearing was gone. She was told she needed hearing aids but could not afford them.

The Miracle Ear Foundation, which has donated 40,000 hearing aids to people in need, helped French get the hearing aids she needed.

“I have a 10-year-old daughter, and to be involved in school activities and not worry about hearing everything and know what’s going on, it will be a lot better,” French said.

It’s recommended anyone over the age of 55 get a yearly hearing test. If you’re experiencing any kind of hearing issues, it’s important to not wait to get it checked out.

